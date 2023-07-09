ECONOMY

EFKA debtors to be ‘named and shamed’

EFKA debtors to be ‘named and shamed’

The competent services of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) are asked to cross-check the debts of individuals and businesses that exceed 150,000 euros, in order to update the data by August 4 so that they can be made public without errors.

These are 33,000 large debtors whose data, if there is no further delay, will be made public on the website of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) next month.

In fact, data will be made public for all the calendar years in which the process was “frozen” – i.e. the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The competent EFKA agencies are called immediately, and by July 21 at the latest, to settle any pending social security cases and complete any administrative action that may result in the debtor being excluded from the disclosure process.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Banking forum at King George Hotel Tuesday
ECONOMY

Banking forum at King George Hotel Tuesday

SEV-ALBA scholarships up for grabs
ECONOMY

SEV-ALBA scholarships up for grabs

Greek banks increase funding of shipping
BANKING

Greek banks increase funding of shipping

Call for payment of ‘forgotten’ taxes
ECONOMY

Call for payment of ‘forgotten’ taxes

Analysts: Strong gov’t in Greece to benefit its economy
FINANCE

Analysts: Strong gov’t in Greece to benefit its economy

State subsidizing of medicines proves insufficient
PHARMACEUTICALS

State subsidizing of medicines proves insufficient