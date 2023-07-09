EFKA debtors to be ‘named and shamed’

The competent services of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) are asked to cross-check the debts of individuals and businesses that exceed 150,000 euros, in order to update the data by August 4 so that they can be made public without errors.

These are 33,000 large debtors whose data, if there is no further delay, will be made public on the website of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) next month.

In fact, data will be made public for all the calendar years in which the process was “frozen” – i.e. the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The competent EFKA agencies are called immediately, and by July 21 at the latest, to settle any pending social security cases and complete any administrative action that may result in the debtor being excluded from the disclosure process.