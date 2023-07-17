ECONOMY HUMAN RESOURCES

Greek workforce is shrinking

Greek workforce is shrinking

Greek unemployment returned this May to the level of 10.8%, a similar rate to that of May 2004. The latest available Hellenic Statistical Authority data show that the number of unemployed in Greece was 506,000, while in May 2004 they had numbered 517,000, which is roughly on the same level.

What is not similar is the number of employees. With unemployment at 10.6% in May 2004, the country then counted 4.37 million employed people. Nowadays, with a corresponding unemployment rate, it counts 4.19 million people. with jobs

Consequently, 190,000 workers are missing from the labor market, which is roughly the same as the populations of the regional cities of Volos and Serres put together. The phenomenon is attributed to the shrinking of the country’s population, as well as to the brain drain.

The country’s labor force has today shrunk to 4.7 million, from the 5 million it was before the country entered the bailout process in the early 2010s.

The risk is visible: Even if the target to reduce unemployment below 8% (a historic low) is met, the country will not reach – without a substantial change in the composition of the population – the number of workers it entered the streamlining effort, i.e. close to 4.6 million.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Work equality in Greece still lags behind, SEV survey shows
ECONOMY

Work equality in Greece still lags behind, SEV survey shows

Working pensioners to get fairer deal
ECONOMY

Working pensioners to get fairer deal

Georgiadis looks to make life easier for working pensioners
ECONOMY

Georgiadis looks to make life easier for working pensioners

Targeting labor law violations
EMPLOYMENT

Targeting labor law violations

Greek unemployment rate drops to 10.8% in May, ELSTAT says
ECONOMY

Greek unemployment rate drops to 10.8% in May, ELSTAT says

DYPA projects highly effective
EMPLOYMENT

DYPA projects highly effective