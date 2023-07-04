ECONOMY

Georgiadis looks to make life easier for working pensioners

The government is preparing legislation that will change the amount docked from pensions for pensioners that go back to work, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Skai TV on Sunday.

He said a current flat rate of 30% will be replaced by a system that is proportional and based on the number of days worked.

According to Georgiadis, the current system was “unfair” and also encouraged undeclared labor, while it was punitive for pensioners who needed to continue working, for whatever reason.

Georgiadis also announced that the pace will pick up in the disbursement of funds under the “My Home” youth housing program.

