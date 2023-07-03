ECONOMY EMPLOYMENT

Targeting labor law violations

New Labor and Social Affairs Minister Adonis Georgiadis has been tasked with some tough battles in the labor and social security fields which are quite different from those in which he was active in the past, from the very first day at the ministry.

The protection of labor rights, the reduction of bureaucracy, the encouragement of social dialogue, the emphasis on healthy competition within the labor market, as well as the service of citizens, insured persons and pensioners, are integral and daily obligations of the new ministerial structure.

Things may have gotten back on track in social security, with the drastic reduction of pending pension applications having taken some of the pressure by citizens off the ministry, though in the field of labor a lot still needs to be done.

In the immediate future, the new minister, together with the deputy minister responsible for labor matters, Vassilis Spanakis, are expected to work closely with the Independent Authority of the Labor Inspection Body, with the aim of more effective checks on the labor market and practical support for employees who face phenomena of sidestepping labor legislation.

