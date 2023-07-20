ECONOMY

Greek gov’t budget deficit turns into surplus

Greek gov’t budget deficit turns into surplus

The central government primary balance had a surplus of roughly 1.5 billion euros in the first half of 2023, up from a deficit of €3.8 billion in the same period in 2022, according to figures on the central government’s net borrowing requirements on a cash basis, released by the Bank of Greece on Wednesday.

The net balance of the central government had a deficit of €2.9 billion in the same period, compared to a deficit of €7.84 billion in 2022.

Ordinary budget revenues in the first half of 2023 amounted to €27.8 billion, up from €24.1 billion the previous year, while ordinary budget expenditure was €29.7 billion, down from €30.03 billion in the first half of 2022.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Accommodation and food service saw turnover soar in May
TOURISM

Accommodation and food service saw turnover soar in May

Attention shifts to rare earths
RAW MATERIALS

Attention shifts to rare earths

Hotel stays by foreigners in Greece increased almost 90% last year
ECONOMY

Hotel stays by foreigners in Greece increased almost 90% last year

Primary budget surplus at €2.16 bln at end-June
ECONOMY

Primary budget surplus at €2.16 bln at end-June

Hatzidakis: Greece firmly on fiscal stability path
ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Greece firmly on fiscal stability path

Cyprus to join Ukraine reconstruction effort, says minister
ECONOMY

Cyprus to join Ukraine reconstruction effort, says minister