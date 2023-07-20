Greek gov’t budget deficit turns into surplus

The central government primary balance had a surplus of roughly 1.5 billion euros in the first half of 2023, up from a deficit of €3.8 billion in the same period in 2022, according to figures on the central government’s net borrowing requirements on a cash basis, released by the Bank of Greece on Wednesday.

The net balance of the central government had a deficit of €2.9 billion in the same period, compared to a deficit of €7.84 billion in 2022.

Ordinary budget revenues in the first half of 2023 amounted to €27.8 billion, up from €24.1 billion the previous year, while ordinary budget expenditure was €29.7 billion, down from €30.03 billion in the first half of 2022.