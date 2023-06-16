Mytilineos’ Aussie PPA signed

Mytilineos and SmartestEnergy Australia have signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 40-megawatt Kingaroy Solar Farm in Queensland, Australia, the listed group announced.

Kingaroy Solar Farm is owned by Mytilineos and is part of a 237 MW portfolio in Australia that reached financial completion in December 2022. SmartestEnergy Australia will offtake renewable energy from the solar farm, which it will then retail to its C&I customer base in Australia.

As a global and people-powered renewable energy company, SmartestEnergy offers reliable, innovative retail solutions for clean energy, leading the way to a 100% renewable energy system in Australia, the UK and the US. Specifically in Australia, where solar and energy storage solutions could be the key to a sustainable energy future, long-term deals like the new Kingaroy PPA not only help ensure new assets are built but that they continue generating clean energy for decades.

Kingaroy Solar Farm is now in the final stage of construction by Mytilineos and will be operational in late 2023. This PPA enables the company to build the solar farm with project financing, and therefore progress Mytilineos’ renewables build-out strategy in the Australian market.