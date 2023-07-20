Grid is seen holding, for now

Greece’s power network is under control, despite being tested by high temperatures and increased demand, as well as the multiple forest fire fronts.

With the exception of the Attica areas of Kalyvia, Mandra and Loutraki, where the wildfires have affected the electricity network, leaving more than 260,000 consumers without power for hours, the grid has coped with the high loads and the particularly adverse conditions for the networks, the production units and substations from the new heatwave that is afflicting the country.

The competent officials of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) are not worried about the high demand, which according to the administrator’s forecast is expected on Thursday to exceed 10,000 megawatts, which is the maximum level of previous years, since last year Greece had a relatively mild summer.

Officials at ADMIE assure the availability of natural gas and lignite units, the high production of photovoltaics during the midday peak hours – as well as wind power, which is favored due to the winds (though they are forecast to subside) – but also the security provided by the new interconnection line with Bulgaria, which is in trial operation and helping with imports, can cover the increased demand without problems.

They stress to Kathimerini that the system has a backup even in the event that up to three production units are shut down at the same time. This case is described by ADMIE officials as an adverse but possible scenario that can occur when a circuit is threatened by fire. Such a phenomenon occurred on Tuesday when the Loutraki fire briefly affected a 150 KV circuit and the system automatically shut down two generating units in the areas of Viotia and Corinth, though they were back in operation very soon.

“The situation is not alarming, but it does require vigilance,” says ADMIE, which has had its network maintenance staff on high alert since the first day of the heatwave. Minor stability problems in the supply of some industries in the regions of Central Greece did occur in recent days due to voltage dips as a result of the fire at Dervenochoria.