Yearly 11% rise in passenger traffic at Attica ports

Passenger traffic in the ports of Piraeus and Rafina was up 10.63% and 11.33% respectively in the first 15 days of July compared with the same period last year, official figures showed on Friday.

A report by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy said that passenger traffic at the port of Piraeus was up 10.63%, car traffic rose 6.79% and trucks increased 5.45%, totaling 743,492 passengers, 92,081 cars and 21,625 trucks.

At the port of Rafina, passenger traffic was up 11.33%, totaling 178,000 passengers, car traffic was 32,476 up 12.92% and trucks were up 6.89% to 2,582 in the first two weeks of July.