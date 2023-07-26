ATHEX: Dead heat for winners and losers

The benchmark of the Greek stock market eased somewhat from the 111-month high of Tuesday, giving up just over one point on Wednesday, with stocks split down the middle between winners and losers. However, trading volume, which remains relatively high for this period of the year, is a good omen for what is to come as of September at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,344.55 points, shedding 0.10% from Tuesday’s 1,345.95 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.02% to end at 3,261.69 points.

The banks index added just 0.01%, as National grabbed 0.57% and Alpha earned 0.27%, while Piraeus parted with 0.96% and Eurobank slipped 0.12%.

Titan Cement advanced 2.03% and Ellaktor collected 1.47%, but Ellaktor gave up 1.97%, Sarantis lost 1.91% and Autohellas declined 1.72%.

In total 50 stocks posted gains, another 50 posted losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 85.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €88 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.29% to close at 116.14 points.