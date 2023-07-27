ECONOMY BUSINESS

Aegean on course for record year

This is promising to be a year of record performance for Aegean Airlines, with the first half of 2023 expected to be profitable for the first time in the history of the carrier, Greece’s biggest.

In the first quarter of 2023, Aegean improved its aircraft load factor to over 83%.

“We expect this to be another record-breaking year with significantly improved results,” noted Eftichios Vassilakis, the airline’s chairman, during Wednesday’s annual general meeting.

He emphasized that Aegean has the liquidity required to buy back the warrants acquired by the state in 2021 in return for the financial support extended to the airline then. 

