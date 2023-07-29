Hyperion to be Limassol’s answer to the London Eye

Limassol could soon have its own captivating observation wheel, similar to the London Eye.

An enthusiastic investor from Ukraine has proposed the ambitious 50-million-euro project, aptly named Hyperion, with hopes of bringing significant economic, cultural and social benefits to the region.

The project aims to mark the beginning of a new era of technological development in Limassol, Cyprus’ second-largest city. The old port area is the chosen location for this exciting endeavor.

The visionary Hyperion project was recently presented to the Limassol Municipal Council by PPA Architects, which has taken charge of the design.