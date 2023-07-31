Kotsovolos woos power firms

When in mid-June British group Currys, the owner of electrical and electronic goods chain Kotsovolos, announced that it was looking for a buyer for its subsidiary in Greece and Cyprus, no one could have imagined that the historic commercial chain of electrical appliances would become the object of a claim by large energy groups of Greece. That is, no one but the big energy players themselves, for whom Kotsovolos is much more than a commercial chain selling “white goods.”

After Public Power Corporation (PPC), which last week was revealed to be interested in the British-owned electricity chain, Kathimerini understands a second, as yet unnamed, energy supplier is among the suitors. This is an energy group with an aggressive policy of recent acquisitions and is said to be eyeing Kotsovolos’ network.

Kotsovolos constitutes exactly what electricity supply companies need today: a “passport” for entering every consumer’s home and sell, along with electricity and natural gas, new products for the energy transition. As one executive of a large company in the sector aptly declared, “it is so new that we need to show customers the new possibilities and solutions.”