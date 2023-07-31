ECONOMY

Thessaloniki-based e-shop under investigation for significant tax evasion

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has launched an investigation into an online clothing and footwear e-shop operating in Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, following revelations of significant tax evasion.

Specifically, during the years 2019 and 2020, the said business, whose name has not been disclosed, neglected to provide receipts for sales transactions totaling 6 million euros.

The tax authorities are examining subsequent fiscal years to determine the extent of any additional violations and to calculate the total fine.

