OTE Q2 revenue grows in Greece, offsetting Romania loss

OTE Group announced Thursday that second-quarter consolidated revenue rose 1.1% year-on-year, to €854.1 million.

But adjusted operating profit (after leases) fell 1.8% in the same period, to €326.8 million, with the strong results increase offset by negative ones in Romania. Q1 adjusted operating profit dropped 1.4%, to €648.8 million.

CEO Michael Tsamaz said mobile telephony customers rose 7% and its 5G network in Greece will achieve 90% coverage by year’s end.

