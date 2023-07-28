ATHEX: Decline at the end of the week

Traders cashed in some of the week’s gains on Friday ahead of the announcement of the first-half results by the systemic banks that should shape the new week. The day’s decline reversed the weekly gains into losses, while the market had already priced in the favorable stress test results of the systemic banks, announced after the conclusion of the session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,333.86 points, shedding 0.87% from Thursday’s 1,345.63 points. On a weekly basis it conceded 0.40%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.93% to end at 3,232.38 points, and the banks index was down 1.34%, as Piraeus sank 1.98%, Eurobank dropped 1.28%, Alpha fell 1.22% and National gave up 1.09%.

Among the other blue chips, ElvalHalcor slumped 3.45%, Viohalco parted with 2.37% and Titan eased 2.06%, while Ellaktor grew 2% and EYDAP advanced 1.92%.

In total 29 stocks registered gains, 64 suffered losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 88.8 million euros, down from Thursday’s €89.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.11% to close at 115.63 points.