Bids for new Attiki Odos concession to be published next month

Privatization agency Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) will publish the six competitive bids for the new concession of the Attiki Odos ring road linking the capital to its airport before September 9. It will then call on the highest bidder and those whose bids are up to 5% less than the highest to resubmit.

The new concession will last 25 years and the price is expected to exceed €2 billion. The winner will be announced mid-September.