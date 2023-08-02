ECONOMY

Greek trains finally get secure communications system

Greek trains finally get secure communications system

The railway regulatory authority has given the go-ahead to install the Global System for Mobile Communications-Railway (GSM-R) on trains, enabling drivers to communicate with one another.

In the fatal collision between two trains near the valley of Tempe, in central Greece, the existence of such a system would have allowed the two drivers whose trains were traveling toward each other on the same line to communicate directly and the 57 deaths resulting from the collision would have been avoided.

Stationmasters could use the GSM-R to communicate with one another but not drivers.

The full deployment of the system, especially on the rolling stock, has been delayed by over a decade.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Aegean on course for record year
BUSINESS

Aegean on course for record year

Cyprus Airways enjoys rapid expansion
BUSINESS

Cyprus Airways enjoys rapid expansion

Connectivity is important for Cyprus
TRANSPORT

Connectivity is important for Cyprus

Yearly 11% rise in passenger traffic at Attica ports
ECONOMY

Yearly 11% rise in passenger traffic at Attica ports

Staikouras discusses €27 bln in infrastructure projects
ECONOMY

Staikouras discusses €27 bln in infrastructure projects

Extra state funding for buses and coaches
ECONOMY

Extra state funding for buses and coaches