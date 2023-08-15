Chinese-owned merchant fleet tops Greece’s in capacity

Chinese-owned merchant ships have exceeded, in gross-tonnage, Greek-owned ones, Clarksons Research, the data and analytics arm of shipping brokers Clarksons, says.

According to the research, Chinese-owned ships have a total gross-tonnage of 249.2 million GTs, followed by Greek (249 million), Japanese (181 million), South Korean (66 million) and US-owned ships (66 million).

Greek shipowners had emerged as the biggest merchant ship owners in 2013, displacing the Japanese.

Greeks still dominate the tanker and LNG markets and the Greek fleet is the youngest among its main competitors. The Chinese dominate the bulk cargo and container sectors.