The Competition Commission has unanimously approved the takeover of troubled ferry company ANEK Lines by Attica Group.

Attica Group will take on some €80 million in ANEK debt and will give the Cretan company’s shareholders shares equal to an 11.5% stake in the group. After deliberating for 10 months, the commission decided that ANEK is a failing company.

This means that the merger will not require any cutbacks in services.