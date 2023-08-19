ECONOMY

More taxes being paid on time

More taxes being paid on time
[AMNA]

Rough estimates of tax evasion put it at between €8-10 billion. But recent data show that tax compliance is increasing, which accounts for higher than expected revenue in the first seven months of the year.

Data also show that compliance is higher among businesses than among individuals.

On income tax, for example, 71% of the assessed corporate tax was paid on time, compared to 58.6% for the individual income tax. And, given that the tax is withheld from salaried employees at the source, then professionals must be consistently late in paying the taxes they owe.

Payments of VAT, social security contributions and property tax are far more consistent. An average of 77.43% of property taxes were paid on time in the first half of 2023. Timely payment of value-added tax reached 88.56% during the same period, putting €834.69 million into state coffers.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ministry pledges faster aid payments for wildfire victims
ECONOMY

Ministry pledges faster aid payments for wildfire victims

Olive oil exports to Netherlands boosted by expats
ECONOMY

Olive oil exports to Netherlands boosted by expats

Tax revenue exceeds goals, but officials try to dampen handout expectations
ECONOMY

Tax revenue exceeds goals, but officials try to dampen handout expectations

Greece significantly less wealthy than Med neighbors
ECONOMY

Greece significantly less wealthy than Med neighbors

Wildfire victims get extension on social security payments
ECONOMY

Wildfire victims get extension on social security payments

How Greece came to the cusp of regaining investment grade after 13 years
ECONOMY

How Greece came to the cusp of regaining investment grade after 13 years