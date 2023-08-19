More taxes being paid on time

Rough estimates of tax evasion put it at between €8-10 billion. But recent data show that tax compliance is increasing, which accounts for higher than expected revenue in the first seven months of the year.

Data also show that compliance is higher among businesses than among individuals.

On income tax, for example, 71% of the assessed corporate tax was paid on time, compared to 58.6% for the individual income tax. And, given that the tax is withheld from salaried employees at the source, then professionals must be consistently late in paying the taxes they owe.

Payments of VAT, social security contributions and property tax are far more consistent. An average of 77.43% of property taxes were paid on time in the first half of 2023. Timely payment of value-added tax reached 88.56% during the same period, putting €834.69 million into state coffers.