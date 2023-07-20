ECONOMY BUSINESS

Glamping to find its spot on the Athens Riviera

Grivalia Hospitality aspires to turn the “Voula Project” into one of the most luxurious private clubs in the Mediterranean and to introduce the concept of glamping to the Greek capital with its 50-million-euro investment in the seaside plot of 45,000 square meters on the Athens Riviera.

Grivalia Hospitality has revealed that this club, which will operate not only for registered members but also for guests, will open its gates in spring 2024 and bear the name “91 Athens Riviera.”

It will be managed by Domes and sport 30 luxury “tents,” 10 tennis courts, an indoor and outdoor gym as well as a beach volleyball court. 

