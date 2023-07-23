Five-star serviced apartments

Bob W, one of the fastest-growing companies in the hospitality industry, is proceeding with the operation of the first two serviced apartment buildings in the center of Athens.

According to company executives, two buildings have already been leased in the area of Psyrri (Bob W Psyri) and near the planned Akadimia metro station (Bob W Akadimia), while the process of concluding new lease contracts and for the management of additional buildings in various parts of Athens is under way.

According to Bob W co-founder and CEO Niko Karstikko, “Greece, and Athens in particular, is one of the most exciting hospitality markets in Europe right now. These properties will offer the exceptional, authentic, host-led hospitality experience we are extremely proud of in the heart of the action in Athens, in bustling neighborhoods full of character.”

As Karstikko explains, the tourism market in Greece is set to record an annual growth rate of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032, according to Future Market Insights, and the largest segment of the Greek travel and tourism market is hotels. Against this backdrop Bob W is actively seeking to expand in Athens and the wider region.

The ultimate goal of the Helsinki-based hospitality company is to expand its presence in Athens through the operation of new buildings in the coming years, in cooperation with domestic companies.

Based on its strategy, Bob W does not buy the properties; instead, it either moves into long-term leases or management deals. In this way, today, it operates 2,500 apartments in 30 buildings in 20 cities in nine countries in Europe.

Bob W attempts to marry the best elements of the short-term rental sector with those of the hospitality industry. In practice, it offers luxurious, fully equipped and furnished apartments, which also offer a full package of hotel services. The goal is to provide five-star services, with seamless service, in apartments with a local character in select neighborhoods.

The element that differentiates the company from its counterparts in the sector of serviced apartments and hospitality, is its strong emphasis on technology.