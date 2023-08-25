Pilot job relocation scheme to start in the fall

A pilot job program plans to place 500 unemployed people from the region of Western Macedonia in seasonal farm jobs in the regional unit of Iraklio, on the island of Crete.

Western Macedonia has the highest unemployment rate among Greece’s 13 regions, but moving around the country to find jobs has not been done at any significant level.

Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis came to an agreement with the local unions to send the Western Macedonia jobless to help with Iraklio’s olive harvest, which runs from October to January. The Iraklio farmers could not find enough local unemployed to fill those jobs and the state will help, providing the jobless with transportation and part of the living expenses.

The program will cost €625,000.

State employment agency DYPA will also start running in September four programs for the training and employment of 52,000 jobless.

{YPKAT}ROULA SALOUROU{YPKAT}