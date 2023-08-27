ECONOMY

Measures to boost births to top €2.7 bln

This year will be the 12th in a row where deaths will exceed births.

The problem has been exacerbated in recent years, with the recent crises – the Covid-19 pandemic, extreme weather and global inflation – playing a decisive role.

Official statistics show that in 2022 there were 77,100 births and 140,292 deaths, the largest negative gap since 1931. In the first seven months of 2023, there were 41,389 births and 78,248 deaths.

Some measures to boost fertility will kick in in 2024: higher tax breaks for those with two or more children, subsidies to send toddlers to nurseries, a higher children’s allowance for civil servants and subsidized loans to young, first-time home buyers.

A total of €1 billion has been allocated to the loan subsidies. The other measures are expected to cost more than €1.7 billion annually.

Society

