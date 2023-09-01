Helleniq seeking “clean solutions” on Greek gas company stake

New identity. Hellenic Petroleum has been rebranded as HellenIQ Energy, it was revealed last week, taking the refining giant into a new chapter in its 64-year history. The group’s new corporate identity will declare its evolution from an oil company into a firm active across the energy spectrum, adopting ESG criteria on sustainability.

Helleniq Energy would consider either acquiring full control of the country’s biggest gas supplier DEPA Commercial or fully disinvest from the company, its top manager said.

Helleniq holds a 35% stake in DEPA with the state privatisation agency HRADF owning the rest. Greek media have reported that HRADF was considering selling shares of DEPA through the Athens Stock Exchange instead of looking for a strategic investor.

HRADF would not comment on the reports.

“Our strategy is that we want to have clean solutions,” Helleniq’s Chief Executive Officer Andreas Shiamishis told an analysts conference call late on Thursday.

“We have announced and committed that if DEPA is sold, we would rather consider buying all of it … or dispose of our 35%. That strategy hasn’t changed,” he said.

Greece launched a tender to sell DEPA in 2020 but then postponed the sale, citing litigation issues. [Reuters]