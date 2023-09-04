ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Index losing ground at growing pace

ATHEX: Index losing ground at growing pace

Stocks at Athinon Avenue took a big blow on Monday, as sellers took the upper hand after the first few minutes of the session and proceeded with increasing fervor till the end of the day. The benchmark as well as the banks index closed at the day’s lows, attributes by some to the so-called “fall blues” and by others to the upcoming recovery of investment grade by Greece that means sellers have just a few more days to act before the buying pack is unleashed.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,267.33 points, shedding 2.47% from Friday’s 1,299.47 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.92% to end at 3,060.34 points.

The banks index declined 4.28%, as National dropped 4.92%, Eurobank lost 4.85%, Alpha gave up 4.28% and Piraeus parted with 2.24%. Ellaktor slumped 4.70% and Aegean Airlines was down 4.39%, while Sarantis rose 0.39%.

In total 13 stocks secured gains, 92 took losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86.1 million euros, up from last Friday’s €79 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.76% to close at 133.99 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Index ends week back at square one
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index ends week back at square one

Stocks drop 1.72% over the month
ECONOMY

Stocks drop 1.72% over the month

Stocks slide after four days of gains
ECONOMY

Stocks slide after four days of gains

Stocks limit early gains,end up 0.16%
ECONOMY

Stocks limit early gains,end up 0.16%

ASE emerges as a top performer
ECONOMY

ASE emerges as a top performer

Index stops just short of 1,300 points
ECONOMY

Index stops just short of 1,300 points