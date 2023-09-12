Unfathomable cost of flooding on agriculture and livestock

The consequences of storm Daniel in terms of the country’s agricultural and livestock production are incalculable, as a very large part of the Thessaly plain, as well as crops in the mountains of Magnesia, has suffered significant damage.

At the same time, a large percentage of the livestock has been lost, which will have consequences for the production of meat and dairy products, consequences that will affect producers, the food industry, but also consumers, as market factors cannot rule out a new wave of revaluations.

In Thessaly, more than 20% of the country’s sheep’s milk is produced, which is used to make feta cheese.