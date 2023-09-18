Skrekas: Fines for ‘greedflation’ price hikes to be announced

A law capping the profit margins on basic essential goods could also apply in the following year if inflation persists, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Sunday at the OT Forum held at the 87th Thessaloniki International Forum.

“We are in favour of the free market, not the unaccountable market…Anyone seeking to profiteer at such a difficult time for the country will pay for it dearly. We will be merciless and this is not confined to Thessaly,” he said.

The fines imposed on shops that unjustifiably increased their prices in the flooded regions of Thessaly will be announced in the next few days, and the so-called “greedflation” inspections will continue.

Skrekas said the government was monitoring prices in relation to Europe also and would step in if things appeared to be “getting out of hand”, while ensuring that there were no shortages, with imports to cover demand, and inspections to control profit margins.

[AMNA]