ECONOMY FINANCE

Tax deadline alerts to be sent via SMS

Tax deadline alerts to be sent via SMS
[Shutterstock]

By the end of the year, the tax administration will activate the early warning system for debtors who are at risk of being kicked out of payment arrangement programs, as well as the tax calendar, which will notify taxpayers on their cellphone of the deadlines for paying taxes and submitting declarations.

The goal of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is to expand the electronic systems that serve citizens, but also to increase timely payments to the state.

With the new cellphone app, citizens will be able to see their tax profile, their debts to the tax office, pay by card from their smartphone, and get general and personalized updates about their obligations. 

Taxation Finance Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tax evasion persists among the self-employed
FINANCE

Tax evasion persists among the self-employed

Hunting down illegal POS
TAXATION

Hunting down illegal POS

One in three firms evades tax
TAXATION

One in three firms evades tax

Strike against tax evasion
FINANCE

Strike against tax evasion

Mandatory payment of rent online
TAXATION

Mandatory payment of rent online

Tax collection commandos
FINANCE

Tax collection commandos