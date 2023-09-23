Tax deadline alerts to be sent via SMS

By the end of the year, the tax administration will activate the early warning system for debtors who are at risk of being kicked out of payment arrangement programs, as well as the tax calendar, which will notify taxpayers on their cellphone of the deadlines for paying taxes and submitting declarations.

The goal of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is to expand the electronic systems that serve citizens, but also to increase timely payments to the state.

With the new cellphone app, citizens will be able to see their tax profile, their debts to the tax office, pay by card from their smartphone, and get general and personalized updates about their obligations.