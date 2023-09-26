ECONOMY

Wind parks approved in charred area

Wind parks approved in charred area
[File photo]

The Eastern Macedonia-Thrace region has approved two new wind parks, with a single mill each, in a place ravaged by Greece’s biggest wildfire, in the Evros district, last August.

The decision was taken despite a negative report by the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency.

The wind parks will be built in a protected area that, alone in Europe, contains all four species of vultures native to the continent, as well as 215 other bird species.

The Hellenic Ornithological Society notes that the Natura area has been 85% destroyed by the recent fire and that wind park construction has been halted in the island of Evia after it was hit by a big fire in 2021.

Energy Wildlife Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Targeted electricity subsidies
FINANCE

Targeted electricity subsidies

Motor Oil project for green hydrogen production
ECONOMY

Motor Oil project for green hydrogen production

Greece’s ‘green’ electricity production at record levels
ECONOMY

Greece’s ‘green’ electricity production at record levels

EU may become as hooked on China batteries as it was on Russian energy, paper says
ECONOMY

EU may become as hooked on China batteries as it was on Russian energy, paper says

Greece has sufficient gas supplies for the winter
ECONOMY

Greece has sufficient gas supplies for the winter

Mytilineos lands major UK project
BUSINESS

Mytilineos lands major UK project