Wind parks approved in charred area

The Eastern Macedonia-Thrace region has approved two new wind parks, with a single mill each, in a place ravaged by Greece’s biggest wildfire, in the Evros district, last August.

The decision was taken despite a negative report by the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency.

The wind parks will be built in a protected area that, alone in Europe, contains all four species of vultures native to the continent, as well as 215 other bird species.

The Hellenic Ornithological Society notes that the Natura area has been 85% destroyed by the recent fire and that wind park construction has been halted in the island of Evia after it was hit by a big fire in 2021.