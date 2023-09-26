Rise of 27% in turnover of electrical and electronic appliances

Electrical appliances recorded 8.6% growth in sales volume and a 27% jump in sales value in the first seven months of the year on an annual basis, as the purchase subsidy programs for air conditioners and refrigerators are leading to purchases of other appliances, mainly small, as visits to stores increased.

According to data from market research company GfK, the turnover of the electrical and electronic household appliances market reached 1.815 billion euros in January-July.

Sales growth in the air conditioner category more than doubled, 123.6% in the seven months of 2023 compared to last year.