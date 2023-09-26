ECONOMY RETAIL MARKET

Rise of 27% in turnover of electrical and electronic appliances

Rise of 27% in turnover of electrical and electronic appliances

Electrical appliances recorded 8.6% growth in sales volume and a 27% jump in sales value in the first seven months of the year on an annual basis, as the purchase subsidy programs for air conditioners and refrigerators are leading to purchases of other appliances, mainly small, as visits to stores increased.

According to data from market research company GfK, the turnover of the electrical and electronic household appliances market reached 1.815 billion euros in January-July.

Sales growth in the air conditioner category more than doubled, 123.6% in the seven months of 2023 compared to last year. 

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Primary surplus of €5.6 bln in year’s first eight months
ECONOMY

Primary surplus of €5.6 bln in year’s first eight months

Containing ‘gray’ transactions
PROPERTY TAXATION

Containing ‘gray’ transactions

Non-banking mortgages are coming
CREDIT SECTOR

Non-banking mortgages are coming

Why fruit and veg prices keep rising in Greece
INFLATION

Why fruit and veg prices keep rising in Greece

E-spending focuses on apparel
ONLINE SHOPPING

E-spending focuses on apparel

Long hours for meager salaries
EMPLOYMENT

Long hours for meager salaries