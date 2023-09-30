Hatzidakis outlines the six axes of Greece’s economic policy

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis referred to the six axes of the economic policy the government intends to implement over its four-years term, speaking on Friday at the 3rd Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit.

He pointed out that “the wager is to accelerate the pace and essentially converge with the EU average in terms of income.”

The minister added that “the combination of the right economic policy mix and political stability opens a new window for the economy.”

The six axes are fiscal stability, the redirection of the production model, workforce growth and skills enhancement, a strong banking system, boosting investments, and combating tax evasion.

Concluding, Hatzidakis said that “just as in sports, where a team that wins does not change, in the same way you do not change an economic policy that brings results.”

And he pointed out that “what we are doing is a patriotic duty. We have an obligation to all Greeks to succeed, and we will succeed.”