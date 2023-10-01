ECONOMY

Challenges for Greek construction industry

Challenges for Greek construction industry
[Reuters/Costas Baltas]

The government acknowledges the challenges the construction sector faces and is prepared to contribute and cover part of the inflation cost, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said on Friday, speaking on a panel at an Economist conference in Thessaloniki.

Sector challenges include the large number of non-executed projects, land expropriations, raising capital, and staffing, sector officials said.

Staikouras said the state could definitely not assume the entire cost of inflation because it would affect fiscal rates, and that in turn would affect the private sector adversely.

The minister said the government was collaborating with the sector on the execution of projects, in order to push ahead ongoing projects and initiate new ones.

He also noted the good collaboration between the ministry and the sector, as well as the contributions of sector businesses in recent natural disasters.

Construction

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
DESFA, Nomagas sign deal to build Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector 
ECONOMY

DESFA, Nomagas sign deal to build Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector 

Building permits dip in Cyprus
CONSTRUCTION

Building permits dip in Cyprus

Regulator concerned over Intrakat’s takeover of Aktor
ECONOMY

Regulator concerned over Intrakat’s takeover of Aktor

Competition watchdog concerned over Intrakat’s acquisition of Aktor
ECONOMY

Competition watchdog concerned over Intrakat’s acquisition of Aktor

Avax to build three public hospitals financed by SNF
ECONOMY

Avax to build three public hospitals financed by SNF

Cost of construction materials in Cyprus rises further
ECONOMY

Cost of construction materials in Cyprus rises further