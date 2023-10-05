ECONOMY

Fragogiannis in Seoul to plan PM’s visit

Fragogiannis in Seoul to plan PM’s visit
[Intime News]

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Kostas Fragogiannis is in Seoul on a working visit until Friday.

He will be discussing the preparation of an upcoming visit in the next few months of a business delegation headed by the Greek premier.

The visit was agreed by the Greek and South Korean leaders following a meeting in New York, and confirms the strong interest of both sides to strengthen and expand bilateral economic and trade relations.

The deputy FM will meet with his counterpart and other ministers, as well as with Korean business owners in shipping, tech, car manufacturing, and energy.

As noted, there is strong interest in both Korean investments in Greece and Greek-Korean synergies for projects in third countries, especially in electromobility and energy storage.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki Port Authority SA on its investment in Volos
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA on its investment in Volos

Aegean Air unveils its biggest ever winter schedule
AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean Air unveils its biggest ever winter schedule

DESFA, Nomagas sign deal to build Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector 
ECONOMY

DESFA, Nomagas sign deal to build Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector 

Tough talks with Chevron on Cyprus EEZ
ENERGY

Tough talks with Chevron on Cyprus EEZ

ThPA, owned by Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis, to acquire Volos Port Authority
ECONOMY

ThPA, owned by Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis, to acquire Volos Port Authority

Piraeus Port pretax profits post 48.8% increase in first half
ECONOMY

Piraeus Port pretax profits post 48.8% increase in first half