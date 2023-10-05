Fragogiannis in Seoul to plan PM’s visit

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Kostas Fragogiannis is in Seoul on a working visit until Friday.

He will be discussing the preparation of an upcoming visit in the next few months of a business delegation headed by the Greek premier.

The visit was agreed by the Greek and South Korean leaders following a meeting in New York, and confirms the strong interest of both sides to strengthen and expand bilateral economic and trade relations.

The deputy FM will meet with his counterpart and other ministers, as well as with Korean business owners in shipping, tech, car manufacturing, and energy.

As noted, there is strong interest in both Korean investments in Greece and Greek-Korean synergies for projects in third countries, especially in electromobility and energy storage.