Cyprus offer for Black Sea Grain project

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides addressed the Maritime Cyprus 2023 Conference in Limassol on Monday, highlighting Cyprus as a major ship management center in Europe and worldwide and offering Cypriot services to the Black Sea Grain project.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to the maritime sector as a key driver of economic growth in Cyprus. The Cyprus Ship Registry, ranking 11th globally and third in the EU, plays a significant role in the industry. Over 250 shipping companies, engaged in various maritime activities, are based in Cyprus.

The president also noted the recent double upgrade of Cyprus’ credit rating by Moody’s and its return to investment grade, indicating positive prospects for the shipping sector. Cyprus has been actively involved in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) since 1987, with strong influence in decision-making.

President Christodoulides expressed concern over Turkey’s interference with Cyprus-flagged or connected ships participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. He called for Cyprus’ involvement in providing transportation services for foodstuffs and fertilizers within the initiative. 

