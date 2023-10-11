ECONOMY

Papastergiou talks about next steps in digital transformation

[AP]

Referring to the next step in public sector digitization during an interview on Open TV, Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou on Tuesday said that “the ‘next day’ is the new wallet, a new mobile app that will help citizens carry out transactions with the public sector without having to present any documents.”

He said a personal number that will be assigned to each person was a major reform.

The personal number will be registered on the new IDs after December.

Papastergiou pointed out that the personal number will be selected by the citizen in person on gov.gr.

He also talked about the use of technology as an aid in protecting against extreme weather phenomena, noting that it can provide us with early forecasts, and even warn of fires that are burning.

“We are already testing such systems so that they will be operational.”

Regarding the Smart Cities program, the minister said that it is a program that enables each municipality to identify its needs and “within the next two years it must implement solutions that will make the lives of citizens easier.”

Digital Transformation

