Celestyal swaps Ashdod port calls for Crete

Following the recent events in Israel, Celestyal Cruises has announced it is pausing its calls at Ashdod port for the time being, replacing it with Iraklio on Crete.

The cruise operator said in a statement last week that it is “closely monitoring the situation and maintains constant communication with the authorities.

Our top priority is the health, safety, and comfort of our guests, and after careful consideration we have made the necessary updates to our itineraries by temporarily replacing the call into Ashdod, Israel with a call to Iraklio.

Celestyal CEO Chris Theophilides said: “On the advice of our internal teams and the relevant authorities, we have decided to temporarily replace Israel on our Three Continents itinerary with the city of Iraklio on the island of Crete, until the end of November this year. Our teams will be contacting affected customers to advise them of the updates to their itineraries and the additional provisions that have been made to ensure their continued enjoyment.”

