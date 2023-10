Greek gross domestic product grew 5.6% in 2022 compared with 2021, according to revised data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Wednesday.

Final consumption spending grew 6.2% (household spending rose 7.6% and general government spending rose 2.1%).

Imports of goods and services rose 7.2%, while exports of goods and services were up 6.2%.

Gross capital formation rose 5.5% in 2022 and gross fixed capital formation jumped 11.7%.