Clinics and insurers clash over charges

The large increase in the cost of care at private clinics has put them on a collision course with insurance companies in view of the signing of the new contracts signed individually by each insurance company with the clinics.

In August alone, the cost of medical services rose 5.9% annually, twice the rate of inflation.

Insurers even cite incidents of hospitalization of patients without private insurance, which had a discount of up to 50% in relation to the costs they pay themselves for similar hospitalizations of their clients. Market insiders say this confirms the large margins for cost containment in the sector.

Health sector insurance policies in 2023 have already suffered increases ranging from 5% to 10% per year (the increase that burdens the policies when the insured changes age category is added to this percentage) and a further burden on the cost of hospital indemnities will lead to further increases in 2024. This development will lead to contract interruptions, as many of the insured cannot afford the costs at a time when incomes are under pressure. 

During 2022 alone, 192,000 insured people canceled their contracts.

