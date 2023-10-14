ECONOMY TELEVISION RIGHTS

German model for identifying and penalizing pirate TV users

German model for identifying and penalizing pirate TV users
[Shutterstock]

Greek authorities are planning to introduce the German model for combating television program piracy and identify those who illegally watch pay-TV products.

In Germany, law firms take it upon themselves to identify illegal users, and the fines are particularly hefty, reaching up to over 1,000 euros per user of pirate TV services.

The competent ministries of Digital Governance and Culture are to prepare comprehensive regulations for the imposition of fines on users of pirated streaming.

At the same time, a regulation is being promoted to rapidly disable websites and their clones that display pirate content. 

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SEV proposes more reforms
INDUSTRY

SEV proposes more reforms

Inflation tamed, but not for food and services
CONSUMER PRICES

Inflation tamed, but not for food and services

IMF: Greek economy to grow 2.5% in 2023 and 2% in 2024
ECONOMY

IMF: Greek economy to grow 2.5% in 2023 and 2% in 2024

Industrial output drops 0.5% y/y in August
ECONOMY

Industrial output drops 0.5% y/y in August

Greek economy to grow by 2.5% in 2023 and 2% in 2024, IMF report says
ECONOMY

Greek economy to grow by 2.5% in 2023 and 2% in 2024, IMF report says

Illegal labor crackdown in Cyprus
EMPLOYMENT

Illegal labor crackdown in Cyprus