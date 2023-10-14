German model for identifying and penalizing pirate TV users

Greek authorities are planning to introduce the German model for combating television program piracy and identify those who illegally watch pay-TV products.

In Germany, law firms take it upon themselves to identify illegal users, and the fines are particularly hefty, reaching up to over 1,000 euros per user of pirate TV services.

The competent ministries of Digital Governance and Culture are to prepare comprehensive regulations for the imposition of fines on users of pirated streaming.

At the same time, a regulation is being promoted to rapidly disable websites and their clones that display pirate content.