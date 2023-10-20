ECONOMY SHIPPING

Shipping accounts for almost 8% of Greek GDP

Shipping accounts for almost 8% of Greek GDP

The total contribution of ocean-going shipping to Greece’s gross domestic product amounts to 7.9%, according to a new study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

Based on the average rate of the period 2018-2021, it was estimated at 14.1 billion euros annually, while in employment terms it corresponds to 86,300 full-time jobs.

At the same time, the public revenue generated – directly or indirectly – by the activity of shipping is estimated at €1.9 billion.

Shipping in Greece still has by far the largest share in the gross value added (GVA) of the Greek economy compared to other European Union member-states (3.1%).

Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Celestyal swaps Ashdod port calls for Crete
ECONOMY

Celestyal swaps Ashdod port calls for Crete

Platform launched in Greece for sailors
ECONOMY

Platform launched in Greece for sailors

Cyprus offer for Black Sea Grain project
SHIPPING

Cyprus offer for Black Sea Grain project

Capital Link to host Annual New York Maritime Forum in NYC
ECONOMY

Capital Link to host Annual New York Maritime Forum in NYC

Greek-South Korean shipping cooperation
ECONOMY

Greek-South Korean shipping cooperation

Twelve new environmentally friendly ships join Avramar’s fleet
ECONOMY

Twelve new environmentally friendly ships join Avramar’s fleet