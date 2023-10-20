Shipping accounts for almost 8% of Greek GDP

The total contribution of ocean-going shipping to Greece’s gross domestic product amounts to 7.9%, according to a new study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

Based on the average rate of the period 2018-2021, it was estimated at 14.1 billion euros annually, while in employment terms it corresponds to 86,300 full-time jobs.

At the same time, the public revenue generated – directly or indirectly – by the activity of shipping is estimated at €1.9 billion.

Shipping in Greece still has by far the largest share in the gross value added (GVA) of the Greek economy compared to other European Union member-states (3.1%).