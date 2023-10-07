ECONOMY

Greek-South Korean shipping cooperation

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianides met with the ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Jung Il Lee, on Friday.

Stylianides noted that Korean shipyards have always been a very important business partner of Greek shipowners, a ministry statement said.

The minister noted that the Greek-Korean shipping collaboration should incorporate Greek maritime technology products in Greek orders built in Korea, as the equipment sector in Greece is dynamic and provides high-quality products.

The Greece-South Korea cooperation memorandum in the maritime and shipbuilding industry (2014) and the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between South Korea and the EU were also mentioned, the latter being the EU’s first trade agreement with an Asian country.

The South Korean ambassador emphasized the potential expansion of the two countries’ shipping collaboration.

He underlined Greece’s leading role in international shipping, and highlighted South Korea’s vanguard shipbuilding industry.

He also spoke of cooperation in areas of common interest, such as decarbonization on ships.

