Twelve new environmentally friendly ships join Avramar’s fleet

Avramar Shipping Agency, based in Piraeus, announced the completion of an investment to acquire 12 new environmentally friendly ships worth around 4.2 million euros.

The investment began in 2022 and was completed this year with the withdrawal of 11 older ships.

The main characteristics of the new ships are their high capabilities for cargo transport combined with reduced CO2 emissions and the use of sustainable structural materials in their construction, such as polyethylene and aluminium.

In comparison with the old fleet, Avramar’s new green fleet reduces greenhouse gas emissions emissions by 75.2% and the new ships are characterized as “climate neutral ships.” 

