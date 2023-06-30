ECONOMY BUSINESS

Alimos Marina facelift to begin in early 2024

The countdown has started for the implementation of the project to renovate the Alimos Marina in southern Athens.

Works for the upgrading of the biggest marina in Greece are expected to begin in early 2024, that is five years after the completion of the concession tender. In the meantime, demand for mooring berths keeps expanding, while the problems with the obsolete infrastructure are growing according to sources in the maritime tourism industry.

The signing of the joint ministerial decision and the issue of the construction permits are still pending, per Aktor, the contractor for the marina’s 40-year concession. 

Privatizations Business

