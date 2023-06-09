ECONOMY PRIVATIZATIONS

Attiki Odos bid deadline extended until July 17

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) on Friday announced the extension of the tender for the utilization of Attiki Odos, the ringroad around northern Athens which connects the Athens-Corinth and Athens-Thessaloniki highways with Athens International Airport.

Upon the demand of the majority of suitors to this lucrative contract for the operation, maintenance and funding of the highway for the next 25 years, TAIPED has announced that the new deadline for the submission of binding offers is now 5 p.m. on July 17.

The contract will provide for an adjustment in toll costs for motorists upon the state’s insistence.

