PPC enters exclusive talks for Kotsovolos

Public Power Corporation’s strong interest in the acquisition of the Kotsovolos retail chain was reflected in its financial offer, which made it a privileged interlocutor of the British parent group Currys.

PPC sources confirm that the company is in exclusive negotiations with the shareholders and sellers of the Greek electrical and electronic goods chain, which means that in the ongoing tender for its sale, it submitted the highest offer, leaving out of the process at this stage the other contenders, among which are Quest of Theodoros Fessas, the joint venture of the Marinakis group with the Latsco Family Office, and Viva Wallet.

In the event that it does acquire Kotsovolos, PPC will be positioned in central locations throughout the country and will acquire a strong retail network and logistics infrastructure that it does not have. It will also have a staff specialized in the sale of products related to electricity.

However, PPC’s interest in the country’s largest electrical retail chain seems to be a continuation of a customer-centered commercial policy developed in the last two years by the management of Giorgos Stassis, starting with the upgrading of its stores and the operation them as “information and advisory service centers.”

Photovoltaic systems, heat pumps, electric car chargers, smart electrical appliances, storage batteries, green certificates and smart energy management are just some of the products and services that PPC already provides to its customers, as it has a strategic goal to transform itself into a integrated utility that will fully cover the new needs of the modern consumer.

Some liken PPC’s move to the one made 15 years ago by OTE by acquiring the Germanos stores, which secured it a strategic sales network of exclusive cooperation.

The prevailing opinion at PPC is that as the energy sector transforms, consumers will increasingly look for solutions for more efficient management of the energy they consume, which they can find with the guidance of trained staff during their visit to physical stores of PPC network.

Moreover, this is the trend already dominating mature electricity markets of Europe, and the Greek market is also moving in that direction.