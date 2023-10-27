Focus on maintaining the markets’ interest in Greece

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis on Thursday outlined the steps that Greece has taken to become an attractive destination for foreign investments, as well as those that are being planned in order to sustain its current momentum, while addressing a panel discussion at the 27th Annual Economist Government Roundtable in Athens on improving Greece’s investment climate.

Fragogiannis was responding to a question on whether Greece can offer a stable environment capable of attracting investments to the emerging new generation of direct investors, amid intense global competition.

The minister emphasized the recent upgrade after 13 years of Greece’s credit rating by Standard & Poor’s to investment grade, calling it a “great achievement,” and noted that this was “just the first step. Our focus now is on preserving this state of affairs and ensuring that investors will continue to have confidence in Greece as a strong and stable investment-grade country, in spite of the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, possible migration flows, the climate crisis and the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” he added.