ECONOMY

Focus on maintaining the markets’ interest in Greece

Focus on maintaining the markets’ interest in Greece
[InTime News]

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis on Thursday outlined the steps that Greece has taken to become an attractive destination for foreign investments, as well as those that are being planned in order to sustain its current momentum, while addressing a panel discussion at the 27th Annual Economist Government Roundtable in Athens on improving Greece’s investment climate.

Fragogiannis was responding to a question on whether Greece can offer a stable environment capable of attracting investments to the emerging new generation of direct investors, amid intense global competition.

The minister emphasized the recent upgrade after 13 years of Greece’s credit rating by Standard & Poor’s to investment grade, calling it a “great achievement,” and noted that this was “just the first step. Our focus now is on preserving this state of affairs and ensuring that investors will continue to have confidence in Greece as a strong and stable investment-grade country, in spite of the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, possible migration flows, the climate crisis and the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” he added.

Investments Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Upgrade is ‘official seal’ of economic recovery, says Mitsotakis
ECONOMY

Upgrade is ‘official seal’ of economic recovery, says Mitsotakis

Over 18,000 visitors at the logistics expo in Athens
EXHIBITION

Over 18,000 visitors at the logistics expo in Athens

More and better FDI attracted
INVESTMENTS

More and better FDI attracted

FDI in Greece at record levels
INVESTMENTS

FDI in Greece at record levels

Mitsotakis vows to repay bailout loans early
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis vows to repay bailout loans early

Investments in data centers to exceed €1 bln by 2028
ECONOMY

Investments in data centers to exceed €1 bln by 2028