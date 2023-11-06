ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Seven-week high for local bourse index

The main index at the Greek stock market climbed to a new seven-week high on Monday with banks and a few more blue chips leading the rest of the bourse higher on a day of relatively low turnover. The trend of the market remains upward after the previous months’ decline, and the year-end window dressing promises even greater gains for local stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,237.37 points, adding 1.44% to Friday’s 1,219.77 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.56%, ending up at 3,027.61 points.

The banks index advanced 2.36%, as Alpha jumped 2.94%, Piraeus grew 2.75%, National earned 2% and Eurobank collected 1.97%.

Ellaktor soared 5.91%, Aegean Airlines grabbed 4.99%, Quest Holdings collected 3.40%, Jumbo improved 3.09% and Public Power Corporation augmented 2.98%, while OTE conceded 0.36%.

In total 76 stocks secured gains, 26 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 64 million euros, down from last Friday’s €87.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.60% to 128.03 points. 

Stocks

