ATHEX: Dead heat for winners and losers

Blue chips gave up some ground on Tuesday at the Greek stock market, although overall losing stocks matched the exact number of gainers on the day. The benchmark came off Monday’s seven-week high with some gains cashed in by traders, while certain non-bank large-caps remained on an upward course for another day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,228.87 points, shedding 0.69% from Monday’s 1,237.37 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.02%, ending at 2,996.85 points, but mid-caps declined just 0.03%.

The banks index conceded 1.29%, on National losing 1.96%, Piraeus falling 1.88% and Alpha parting with 1.85%. Eurobank stayed put.

Aegean Airlines rose 2.29%, Jumbo advanced 1.42% and Titan Cement collected 1.30%, while Mytilineos sank 2.79%, Ellaktor gave up 2.40%, OTE telecom shrunk 2.31% and ElvalHalcor was down 2.08%.

In total 48 stocks recorded gains, another 48 took losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 74.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €64 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.74% to 127.08 points.