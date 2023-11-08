ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Another day with stocks in dead heat

Wednesday’s session at the Greek stock market was a mirror image of the day before, as the main index again posted small losses, while mid-caps outperformed and winning stocks were level with those that declined for a second day in a row. This absence of clear direction is seen as related to the geopolitical conditions and the variety of financial results companies are announcing for the year’s first nine months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,227.27 points, shedding 0.13% from Tuesday’s 1,228.87 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.12%, ending at 2,993.33 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.17%.

The banks index conceded 0.22%, exclusively owing to Piraeus Bank, which dropped 2.46%, while Eurobank rose 0.52%, National earned 0.07% and Alpha advanced 0.03%. Ellaktor improved 2.71% and Terna Energy collected 2.05%, as Jumbo gave up 2.21%.

In total 47 stocks reported gains, another 48 showed losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 60.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €74.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.50% to 126.44 points. 

Stocks

